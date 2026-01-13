Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Since the law came into force, public awareness regarding marriage registration has increased significantly, according to a release.

According to a release, a look at the figures shows that, compared to the earlier Act, the daily average number of marriage registrations has risen by 24 times.

During the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, and after coming to power, he fulfilled this commitment. In his very first Cabinet meeting, he decided to introduce the UCC in the state.

After completing all formalities and conducting public consultations, the UCC law was implemented across the state from 27 January 2025.

This decision by the Chief Minister is a bold step towards social justice, gender equality, and equal rights. The law is in line with the spirit of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and aims to provide equal rights and dignity to all citizens of every class and community, especially women, the release said.

The UCC covers matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, live-in relationships, and associated issues. It prescribes a uniform age for marriage for both women and men and introduces strict provisions for divorce and related procedures across all religions. With the implementation of this law, women have been freed from regressive practices such as polygamy and halala.

Since the implementation of the UCC, there has been a sharp rise in marriage registrations in the state. According to the data, from 27 January 2025 to July 2025--a period of six months--the number of marriage registrations crossed three lakh.

According to the release, under the old Act implemented in 2010, a total of 3,30,064 marriage registrations were recorded up to January 26, 2025, in contrast. In terms of daily averages, under the old Act, only 67 marriages were registered per day, whereas after the UCC came into force, this figure has surged to 1,634 per day. (ANI)

