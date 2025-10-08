Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): Hundreds of RJD workers and supporters from Masaurhi staged a protest at Patna Airport on Tuesday, when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav returned to Patna Airport after his visit to Bhagalpur raising slogans against their own party MLA Rekha Devi and demanding that her ticket be revoked for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

At the Patna Airport, when Tejashwi Yadav arrived after his visit to Bhagalpur, hundreds of people from Masaurhi gathered there. They raised slogans against the sitting RJD MLA Rekha Devi alias Rekha Paswan and shouted, "Masaurhi ko bachana hai, Rekha ko hatana hai" (To save Masaurhi, remove Rekha).

Also Read | Why Mumbai's New 18-Year-Olds Are Set to Miss Voting in the BMC Elections 2025? Check Reason.

The supporters demanded that Rekha Devi's ticket for the Masaurhi Assembly seat be withdrawn and that another candidate be given a ticket from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Several party workers and supporters reached Patna Airport to convey their demands directly to Tejashwi Yadav and protested against their own party MLA.

Also Read | Mumbai One App To Be Available for Download From October 9, Know Key Features of India's First Common Mobility Application Integrating 11 Travel Services.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the recent attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, and said that the incident is the "evil consequence" of normalising hate and violence in the country since 2014.

"A shoe was thrown at the Chief Justice himself in the Supreme Court. This is a shameful incident in our democratic and judicial history. When the person holding the country's highest judicial position has to face such humiliation right in the court, it is a matter of serious concern", Yadav said on Monday in a self-made video posted on X.

"The way hatred and violence have been normalised in the country through various means under state patronage since 2014, this is its evil consequence," Yadav stressed.

Calling it an attack on the Constitution and its architect, BR Ambedkar, the RJD leader said, "This shoe was not thrown at the country's Chief Justice but at the Constitution and its architect, our revered Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Hiding behind the guise of religion, some people are spewing their venom."

Training his guns at the BJP, he questioned the party's "silence" on the issue, and called for protecting the judiciary, which is the "backbone of our democracy".

"Why are the Constitution-hating and Dalit-opposing BJP members silent on this incident? The dignity of the judiciary is the backbone of our democracy--it is the responsibility of all of us to protect it", he said in his X post hindi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)