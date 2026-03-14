Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Saturday urged the government to address rising public panic over reported LPG shortages in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Rao argued that the prevailing uncertainty is fueling widespread fear among the public and causing closures of hotels. Thus, to deal with the problem, he called for proactive communication from the government to calm the public and prevent the rise of black marketing.

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"The war has influenced our country's petrol and diesel. Earlier, people used to cook by using coal and wood, but now everyone is dependent on gas. The public is in a state of panic, thinking there is a shortage, which has even led to the closing of hotels. The Government is saying that there is no shortage, so we have to publicise it more to calm the public... I request the government to ensure that the public knows that there is no shortage to avoid any black marketing..." said Rao.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India triggered by the West Asia conflict, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP-led Central government is assuring the public that there is no need to panic.

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The BJP leader pointed out that intimidation and panic are being created.

On reports of LPG shortage, Ghosh told ANI, "The public is trusting the assurances of PM Modi, but the people in the state are being intimidated, and a situation of panic is being created...There is no need to panic..."

Earlier, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country, while the LPG situation continues to remain a "matter of concern" for the government.

Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, stated that domestic LPG production has increased by 30 per cent compared to March 5. She noted that the country's refineries are currently producing 30 per cent more LPG to strengthen supply.

"Uninterrupted supply to domestic households has been ensured. Similarly, LPG supplies are also being provided to hospitals and educational institutions. Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30% as of today; compared to March 5th, our refineries are currently producing 30% more LPG. Regarding commercial cylinders, these have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to facilitate priority distribution. We are requesting the State Governments to determine the priority criteria and ensure that these commercial cylinders effectively reach the intended consumers," said Sujata Sharma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)