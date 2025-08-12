Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The monsoon fury continues in Himachal Pradesh as the state's death toll has climbed to 229 in which 119 fatalities have been reported from rain-related incidents such as landslides (7), flash floods (9), cloudbursts (17), drowning (22), lightning (2), fire (12), electrocution (9), falls from steep terrain (24), and other causes (17). Additionally, 110 people have died in road accidents from June 20 to August 11, according to the SDMA's cumulative monsoon loss report.

District-wise, Mandi recorded the highest number of rain-related deaths at 23, followed by Kangra (26), Chamba (9), and Kullu (10). In road accidents, Mandi again topped the list with 21 fatalities, followed by Chamba (17), Shimla (15), and Kangra (9).

Himachal Pradesh's public infrastructure remained in disarray on Tuesday, with 395 roads, 669 electricity distribution transformers, and 529 water supply schemes disrupted due to heavy monsoon rains, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

The agency reported that three national highways -- NH-305 in Kullu, NH-505 in Lahaul & Spiti, and NH-707 in Sirmaur -- were among the blocked routes, with landslides and flash floods hampering connectivity across multiple districts. Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba recorded some of the heaviest road damage, while Mandi also reported significant water supply disruptions.

According to SDMA, economic losses have also mounted, with total damages to public and private property estimated at over Rs 2,00,741 lakh. This includes Rs 1,145 crore in losses to public infrastructure such as roads, power lines, and water schemes.

Authorities have deployed heavy machinery and manpower to restore connectivity and essential services. However, frequent landslides and continuing rainfall are slowing recovery efforts. The SDMA has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel in hilly areas, especially along landslide-prone stretches, and to follow official advisories closely. (ANI)

