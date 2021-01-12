Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Public representatives from village sarpanches to ministers should create awareness among the people about COVID-19 vaccination and on rolling out the doses in the order of priority from January 16, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Tuesday.

In letters to the public representatives, he said they should become partners and play an active role in organising the vaccination programme smoothly.

Awareness should be created among people about the vaccine and in inoculating as per the order of priority starting with healthcare personnel, he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to the media here.

The minister, who appreciated the help rendered by the public representatives during the COVID-19 lockdown, said the local leaders provided food to the needy and extended support to the frontline warriors.

He said the shots would be first given to healthcare personnel, followed by frontline workers and those aged above 50 and people with co-morbidities.

The state government on Tuesday received the first consignment of 3.64 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from the Pune-based Serum Institute.PTI SJR

