Puducherry [India], August 16 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy hoisted the national flag and took the salute by the police at the 75th Independence Day celebration in the Union territory on Sunday.

He presented awards and medals to the police officers for their outstanding service.

The occasion marked a few legislators, important guests and government officials which were held in a very simple manner with no artistic performances by the school students. It is noteworthy that strict restrictions were imposed on the public who attended the ceremony.

(ANI)

