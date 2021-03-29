Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI) Puducherry added 125 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally in the union territory to 41,226, a top Health department official said on Monday.

A 67-year old male patient succumbed to the virus at the government general hospital in Mahe pushing the toll to 681, Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The deceased had coronary artery disease and diabetes as comorbidities, he added.

Meanwhile, the overall COVID-19 tally went up to 41,226 with the addition of 125 new cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday, he said.

The new infections were identified at the end of examination of 1,464 samples and were spread over Puducherry (91), Karaikal (28) and Mahe (6).

The Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case, he said.

Mohan Kumar said the number of active cases stood at 991 (282 in hospitals and 709 in home quarantine).

He said that 39,554 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

As many as 6.67 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 6.17 lakh of them were negative.

Forty patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, the Health department Director said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 95.94 per cent respectively.

He said that 24,950 health workers and 10,467 front line workers have been vaccinated so far in the Union Territory.

The second phase of vaccination which commenced on March 1 has covered so far 27,382 people coming under the category of senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities.PTI Cor SS

