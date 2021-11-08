Puducherry [India], November 8 (ANI): Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions for students of classes 9 to 12 to remain closed on November 8 and 9 due to inclement weather and incessant rains.

According to the circular issued by the Directorate of School Education Higher Secondary Wing on Sunday read, "due to inclement weather and incessant rains, the holiday is declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9 for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions."

Further, the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 scheduled on November 8 has been postponed. The date of reopening will be communicated later, the release read.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 8 to November 11. (ANI)

