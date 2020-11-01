Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) The second round of the pulse polio drive began in high-risk areas of 13 districts in Haryana on Sunday.

The districts where the drive is being carried out are Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mewat, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.

On the first day of the campaign, approximately 4.5 lakh children under 5 years of age were administered polio drops, an official release said here.

Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria inaugurated the sub-national immunization days (SNIDs) round in Yamunanagar.

The release said on the first-day, booth activity was undertaken in order to maintain the polio-free status of the state.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all health officials and frontline workers are working with full precaution and using personal protective equipment, masks, sanitises and gloves, the statement said.

Besides, teams are also following hand hygiene and social distancing measures, it said. Nearly 7.9 lakh children are to be covered during this campaign in the state.

This campaign will continue for another two days. Health workers will go door-to-door to give polio drops to the remaining children.

In order to smoothly carry out the campaign, around 4,500 health teams have been set up.

"Due to consistent hard work of stakeholder departments, India and Haryana are polio-free since 2012 and with every successive round of NID/ SNID, it is ensured that polio-free status of India is sustained," the release added.

