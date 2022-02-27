Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) A senior government official launched the national polio immunisation drive in Jammu and Kashmir by administering polio drops to children below five years of age at a hospital here on Sunday.

In Jammu division, a total of 8,66,773 children will be administered two drops of the polio vaccine during this intensified pulse polio drive, an official spokesperson said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer launched the drive from the Rajiv Gandhi hospital at Gangyal.

"Elimination of polio cases in Jammu and Kashmir is a success story of the healthcare workers and the government agencies engaged in this noble cause. It is a success story of the public health policy against vaccine preventable diseases," Langer said.

He added that "we need to continue to be vigilant and ensure that every child below five years of age gets polio drops".

On the first day of the drive, 5,488 booths were set up with 10,247 teams and 21,259 healthcare workers, while 127 transit points were established with 474 team members to cover the children who were travelling, the spokesperson said.

A total of 1,107 supervisors will be observing the drive, he said, adding on the second and third days of the drive, healthcare workers will carry out house visits to cover the left-out children.

