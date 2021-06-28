Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer Fayaz Ahmed's daughter, who was injured in the terrorist attack which claimed the lives of her parents at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama district, also succumbed to her injuries, said Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.

"Awantipora Terror Incident Update: Martyred Fayaz Ahmad's daughter who was injured in the gruesome terror attack yesterday, also succumbed to her injuries at the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

On Sunday evening, terrorists shot dead Fayaz Ahmed, former SPO of Jammu and Kashmir Police, and his wife at their home in Hariparigam village.

A tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, "Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. In this terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on."

Later police had informed his wife also succumbed to her injuries. Both Ahmed and his wife were laid to rest today.

Earlier today, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the 'cowardly' terrorist attack and said, "I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the Jammu and Kashmir police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat and their loved ones find strength during this terrible time." (ANI)

