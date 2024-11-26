New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, addressed the young military commanders and next generation leaders of the Indian Army undergoing training of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC), Pune, on Tuesday.

The COAS guided the student officers to embrace the challenges of modern warfare with unwavering resolve and unrelenting zeal, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM's Post: Shiv Sena Bats for Eknath Shinde, BJP Pitches for Devendra Fadnavis.

In his address at the Mehra Auditorium at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), General Dwivedi delved into the evolving landscape of warfare, emphasising the relentless pace of change and the need to stay ahead of the curve.

The COAS spoke of defence preparedness as not just a requirement but an art, a symphony of strategy and precision. Highlighting the emerging threats and challenges as pertinent in the Indian context, General Dwiwedi emphasised ongoing transformational initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Several Areas in Dadar, Worli, Bandra To Witness 22 Hours Supply Disruption on November 28, 29, Check List of Affected Areas.

He also urged the officers to embody the spirit of versatility, adaptability, and steely determination in line with the transformation drive, the release stated.

The COAS took a moment to celebrate the Indian Army's monumental contributions to nation-building. He spoke with pride about its unmatched role in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters, bringing solace and hope in times of despair. He also lauded the Army's courage in evacuating Indians from perilous conflict zones, showcasing a blend of tactical brilliance and human compassion.

Stressing the importance of military-diplomatic synergy, the Army Chief underscored the power of unity in countering external threats.

Operational readiness, strategic alignment, and cohesive coordination, he said, were the bedrock of a formidable force. Calling for a seismic shift in military thinking, the COAS urged the officers to reimagine and reconstruct the tools and techniques of warfare, the release added.

The COAS commended MILIT for its illustrious role in shaping leaders not only for the Indian Armed Forces but also for Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). He praised MILIT as a beacon of excellence, a crucible where leaders of tomorrow are forged with intellect, character, and purpose, inspiring both faculty and students.

Rear Admiral Nelson D'Souza, NM, Commandant, MILIT, expressed profound gratitude for the visit, stating that General Dwivedi's words have rekindled a sense of purpose and pride in directing staff and student officers, and will guide them to achieve greater heights, embodying the ethos of courage and commitment, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)