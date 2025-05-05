Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Pune arrested a wanted Naxal operative identified as Prashant Jalindar Kamble alias Laptop absconding since 2011. The court has remanded him till May 13.

The arrest was made on May 3.

Pune ATS said, "Pune Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3 arrested a wanted Naxal operative identified as Prashant Jalindar Kamble alias Laptop (44). He was absconding since 2011. He was handed over to ATS Thane Unit. On May 4, Thane ATS produced him in Mumbai Sessions Court and the court remanded him till May 13. Further investigation is being conducted by Thane ATS Unit."

In a press note ATS Pune said that in the case of ATS Thane, UNIT CR NO 19/2011 under sections of IPC 387, 419,465,467,468, 120(B) along with sections 10, 13, 17, 18, 18(A), 18(B), 20, 21, 38, 39, 40(2) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 as amended in 2008, the accused Prashant Jalindar Kamble alias Laptop age 44 yrs, Add- Tadiwla road, Pune (Currently residing at Khopoli) was absconding since the crime occured in 2011. He was declared absconding by the Hon. Court, and a non-bailable warrant and proclamation were issued against him.

The said accused was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Pune Unit, on May 03, 2025 and after verification he has been arrested and handed over to ATS Thane Unit.

On Sunday ACP Thane ATS produced him before Hon'ble Session Court, Mumbai. Hon'ble Court remanded him till May 13.

A high-value target in the field of urban naxalism, Kamble is known for being a hard-core follower of Naxalism ideology. Further investigation is being carried out by Thane ATS unit.

Earlier, Ammar Yashar, a former operative of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) during the investigation into the Jharkhand module of Hizb ut-Tahrir on May 2, said officials. (ANI)

