Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade of the 149th Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was held at Khadakwasla, Pune, on Sunday morning, marking the culmination of three years of rigorous military training for 329 cadets, including trainees from friendly foreign countries.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral DK Tripathi, who reviewed the parade, congratulated all cadets on successfully completing their training and commended them for upholding the long-standing standards of excellence associated with the academy.

Addressing the gathering, Admiral DK Tripathi said, "I see the next generation of military leaders- disciplined, determined, and ready to safeguard the peace, security, and sovereignty of India and those of our partner nations. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the path of peace also goes through power. You embody the power that safeguards peace and today's spectacular parade has reaffirmed that conviction. Your unbriddled josh, impeccable turnout, smart will, and impressive marchpast truly reflect the exemplary standards that have defined this academy for over 75 years."

The Navy Chief said it was a matter of great honour for him, as an NDA alumnus, to review the Passing Out Parade of the 149th course.

"Today's Passing out Parade marks the culmination of your rigorous training, hard work and determination. To the 329 cadets of the passing out course, including 20 from friendly foreign countries, my heartiest congratulations to each one of you. I am also delighted to see the second batch of women cadets graduating today, 15 of them standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts, reaffirming that the service honours only one standard, that is merit..." he said.

Encouraging the cadets to uphold the ethos of military service, Admiral Tripathi added, As you step out of this academy, you carry the weight of your nation's expectations and the privilege of serving a cause larger than yourselves. Let the spirit of 'Sewa Parmo Dharma', service before self, guide you and your every action."

Earlier on Saturday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reviewed the Indian Naval Academy's (INA) Autumn Term Passing Out Parade, where he inspected the passing-out trainees who will now join the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and maritime forces of friendly foreign nations. (ANI)

