Pune, Sep 1 (PTI) An offence for violating COVID-19 rules was registered against Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders who had staged a protest on Monday demanding the reopening of temples in the state, a Pune police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter Multiple Times in Virudhunagar; Booked Under POCSO Act.

Workers and leaders of the opposition BJP had staged protests in several cities in Maharashtra against the MVA government's stand to not reopen temples as of now, which remain shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read | Croaker Fish in Maharashtra: Palghar Fisherman Chandrakant Tare Nets 157 ‘Ghol’ Fish Worth Rs 1.33 Crore From Arabian Sea.

Patil, Mohol, Pune city BJP president Jagdish Mulik and the party workers had participated in the "Ghantanaad" (ringing of bells) protest outside the famous Kasba Ganapati temple here even though no permission was given for holding a demonstration, the official said.

A case was registered at Faraskhana police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, he added.

on Monday, Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant had claimed that Chandrakant Patil and other workers of BJP didn't wear face masks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)