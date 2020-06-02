India News | Pune COVID-19 Cases Mount to 7826, Death Toll Reaches 345

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Pune has recorded 76 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 7,826.

Eight deaths were also reported in the city in last 24 hours, said the district health department on Monday.

While according to the health department, the death toll reached 345 after eight people succumbed to the infection on Monday.

A total of 2,361 new cases of coronavirus and 76 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday. The State Health Department said that Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count has gone up to 70,013.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

