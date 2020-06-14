Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Pune Crime Branch Arrests Man for Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.74 Cr

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 08:59 AM IST
India News | Pune Crime Branch Arrests Man for Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.74 Cr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Pune Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore.

The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.

"A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

"During interrogation, it also came to light that the main accused Aniket Bubane has cheated many girls by befriending them through multiple dating websites, alluring them with a promise of marriage, and extorting them of cash or jewellery," it added.

Further investigation is underway to find other people involved in the crime. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

