India News | Pune Crime Branch Arrests Man for Stealing Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.74 Cr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Pune Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore.

The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.

"A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

"During interrogation, it also came to light that the main accused Aniket Bubane has cheated many girls by befriending them through multiple dating websites, alluring them with a promise of marriage, and extorting them of cash or jewellery," it added.

Further investigation is underway to find other people involved in the crime. (ANI)

