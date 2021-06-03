Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) Pune district of Maharashtra reported 1,864 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 10,19,028, while 58 more fatalities pushed the toll to 17,042, a health department official said.

A total of 3,005 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district during the day, he said.

Of the 1,864 cases, 450 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, where the COVID-19 count rose to 4,71,228, he said.

As many as 421 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the infection tally in the industrial town to 2,42,680 the official said.

The number of infections in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas rose to 2,96,322, he said.

According to the official, 23,624 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in the district in the last 24 hours.

