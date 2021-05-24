Pune, May 24 (PTI) Pune district of Maharashtra reported 2,020 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,97,544 on Monday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 16,221 after 94 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Also, 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 2,020 cases, 494 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 4,66,119. With 423 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 2,47,132," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,84,293, he said.

