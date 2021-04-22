Pune, Apr 22 (PTI)Punedistrict of Maharashtra reported 9,841 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing its COVID-19 count to 7,63,194, a health department official said.

He said the death toll reached 11,882 with 115 more patients succumbing to the infection in the district.

Also, 4,851 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 9,841 new cases, 4,539 were reported from areas under PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, taking the tally to 3,87,030," he said.

With 2,539 fresh cases, the COVID-19 count in Pimpri- Chinchwad increased to 1,93,512, the official said.

Other cases were reported from rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas, where the tally rose to 1,82,652, he said.

