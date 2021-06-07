Pune, Jun 7 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 837 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 37 fatalities, taking the tally to 10,24,277 and the toll to 17,208, while 1,719 patients were discharged, a health official said.

Of the 837 cases, 177 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the COVID-19 countrose to 4,72,432, he said.

A total of 206 new cases were recorded from Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the infection tally in the industrialtown to 2,52,443, the official said.

The number of infections in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas rose to 2,99,403, he said.

A total of 15,990 tests were conducted in the Pune district in the last 24 hours, the official added.

