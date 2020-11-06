Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): An on-duty traffic police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune after he attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the car has been arrested.

The cop had to hang on the bonnet of the car, driven by a man who continued driving till he was forced to stop by some two-wheeler drivers who were chasing the vehicle. (ANI)

