Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and demanded relaxation in restrictions for shop timings in the city.

Mohol has demanded to further relax the restrictions in Pune and to allow the shops to function till at least 8 pm.

Presently, Pune has been kept in Level 3 and shops are allowed to open till 4 pm.

The Mayor wrote to the state Health Minister following a meeting with the traders who requested him to put a proposal demanding an extension.

Health Minister Tope was recently quoted by several regional media saying that if the city administrations send him a proposal with their demands, he will discuss the same with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and a decision regarding the same will be taken if the CM feels appropriate. (ANI)

