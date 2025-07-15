Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): In the Pune Porsche crash case, the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday rejected the Pune City Police's request that the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) should be tried as an adult. The teen, who was driving the car that killed two people on May 19 2024, will now face trial as a minor.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2024, when a luxury car, driven by the accused juvenile, collided with a motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune. The crash resulted in the untimely deaths of two young individuals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh. The juvenile driver was apprehended but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The minor driver was allegedly served alcohol at a restaurant and bar despite being underage. The incident sparked widespread outrage and controversy over the leniency shown to the accused and the influence of political connections.

Also, the parents of the juvenile driver allegedly bribed the doctors to swap his blood samples with those of his mother and similarly, Singh had been accused of replacing the blood samples of his son in connivance with the doctors at the government-run hospital.

On April 22 this year, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the mother of the teenage main accused in the Pune Porsche case after she arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence by swapping her son's blood sample in an attempt to shield him from legal consequences.

The case against the main accused, a minor, is ongoing before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the accused minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital, including two others. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

Last year, on September 26, Pune Police submitted a supplementary report before the JJB and added charges of destruction of evidence against the juvenile accused. Earlier, the police had charged the juvenile accused with Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder. (ANI)

