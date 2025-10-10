Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Pune will host the 'Run for Unity' mega marathon on November 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of India's Iron Man and architect of national integration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday.

Announcing the event, Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said the marathon, organised by Sanskriti Pratishthan, will be flagged off from SP College, Tilak Road, and aims to promote fitness, unity, and national harmony among citizens.

"This initiative will bring together people of all age groups around the values of fitness and unity. Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), and 'Run for Unity' events have been held in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow. This year, for the first time, Pune will be hosting the National Unity Run," Mohol said.

The event is expected to attract participation from around 20,000 runners, including international athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, and other countries, as well as leading national marathoners. The total prize money for winners is Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 1 lakh each for the top male and female finishers in the 21 km half-marathon category.

Participation will be free of cost, but prior registration is mandatory through a QR code provided by the organisers.

Appealing to citizens, Mohol said, "People from Pune and across Maharashtra should come forward, participate in the event, and contribute to the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India)."

The marathon will feature four categories -- a 21 km half-marathon, a 10 km competitive run, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km family and beginner run. (ANI)

