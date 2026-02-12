Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Pune City Police on Tuesday detected two suspected Bangladeshi women during a massive combing operation conducted in the Budhwar Peth red-light area, as part of a drive against illegal activities and unlawful practices, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and involved an extensive deployment of police personnel across the area.

Also Read | India Ranks 3rd Globally in 2026 Global Vibrancy Index in AI Skills Penetration and Hiring.

During the exercise, police checked 41 buildings, verified 426 women and 290 men, and conducted nakabandis at five locations where 459 persons and 32 vehicles were examined.

Police said the two suspected Bangladeshi women, along with some minor girls, were taken into custody for safety and further verification at Faraskhana Police Station, and necessary legal procedures are being initiated.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable Murders Wife's Lover, Drives 191 Kilometres With Body to Satara To Burn Evidence; Arrested.

During the same operation, police also arrested a 31-year-old man and seized 7 grams of charas and three injection vials from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Faraskhana Police Station.

The combing operation involved 8 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 19 Police Inspectors, 55 Assistant/Sub-Inspectors and 375 police personnel, and was conducted under the supervision of senior police officials.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)