Amritsar, October 7: Three people died while one was critically injured after the roof of a bus carrying devotees from Gurudwara Baba Budda Sahib back to Sri Muktsar Sahib collided with the lantern of a BRTS tower in Amritsar, Amritsar East ACP Sheetal Kumar said. The four people were among the eight to ten passengers sitting on the roof of the bus.

ACP Sheetal Kumar told ANI that the police received the information regarding the accident around 9 pm on Monday. He said, "We received information around 9 pm that a bus carrying devotees from Sri Muktsar Sahib had come to Baba Budda Sahib... The bus driver had 8 to 10 passengers on the rooftop. The bus collided with the BRTS tower on the BRTS lane near Alpha One Mall while returning after darshan. Three boys died on the spot, and one was critically injured and taken to the hospital." Punjab Road Accident: 3 Dead, One Injured As Roof of Bus Collides With Lantern of BRTS Tower in Amritsar.

Roof of Bus Collides With Lantern of BRTS Tower in Amritsar

#WATCH | Punjab | Three devotees died while one was injured after the roof of a bus carrying devotees from Gurudwara Baba Budda Sahib back to Sri Muktsar Sahib collided with the lantern of a BRTS tower in Amritsar. The four people were among the 8-10 passengers sitting on the… pic.twitter.com/UqXlIDbPjb — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

"The deceased are Gursimran Singh, Sikander Singh, and Satinder Singh. The injured's name is Khushvinder Singh," the police official added. According to the police, the driver left the spot after the accident. "When the passenger riding below realised something like this had happened, they and the bus driver left the spot," the ACP said.

Earlier in a similar incident, one person died and four others were injured after a Mateshwari wet-lease bus collided with a tempo traveller near Plaza bus stop in Dadar late on Sunday night, a release said. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm, when the bus, operating on route number 169, was returning to Pratiksha Nagar Depot from Worli Depot. As the bus reached the Plaza bus stop, a Tempo traveller coming from Dadar TT towards Shivaji Park lost control and hit the right front tyre of the bus. Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Car Breaks Divider, Plunges 30 Feet Into Sea Near Worli; Driver Rescued (Watch Videos).

Due to the impact, the bus tilted to the left side and hit pedestrians and passengers waiting at the stop. One person, identified as Shahabuddin (37), died on the spot, while four others, Rahul Ashok Padale (30), Rohit Ashok Padale (33), Akshay Ashok Padale (25), and Vidya Rahul Mote (28), sustained injuries.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)