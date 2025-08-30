Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab has apprehended an accused wanted in a firing incident at a businessman in Ferozepur, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Jagroshan Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannua in Tarn Taran district.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooter acted on the directions of a foreign-based gangster, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

In a social media post on X, the Punjab DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough against organized crime, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab, apprehends Jagroshan Singh r/o Naushera Pannua, #TarnTaran. Arrested accused was wanted in the firing incident (Aug 14, 2025) at Zira, #Ferozepur, targeting a businessman. Preliminary investigation reveals that the shooters acted on the directions of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh @ Landa. FIR registered at PS Zira, Ferozepur, further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling organized crime networks and safeguarding citizens."

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway in the case.

Earlier on August 26, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a smuggling racket with the arrest of one person and recovery of five sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols along with four magazines.

The accused was identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta in Amritsar. Police also impounded his black motorcycle, allegedly being used for delivering weapon consignments.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that Amit Singh, along with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Ginny, was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who were pushing consignments of weapons to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab. "The arrest and recovery have helped unearth the network and avert a major crime. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days," he said.

Providing details of the operation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a police team from Police Station Chheharta, acting on reliable intelligence and under the supervision of DCP Detective Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP-2 Harpal Singh and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh, intercepted Amit Singh while he was en route to deliver the weapon consignment. (ANI)

