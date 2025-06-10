Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Income Tax Department into the income of political leaders of the state to ascertain how much assets they possess now and how much they had before joining politics.

Jakhar was replying to a query on a statement made by state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, seeking dope test of Congress and Akali leaders in the state.

"Before conducting the dope test, I request that the Income Tax Department be allowed to conduct an ‘income trail test' of the state's political leaders,” Jakhar said, adding that he never took any money from any drug seller.

“An income trail test of political leaders should be conducted to know how they are getting money. What they had five or 10 years ago, and what they have now. Did they win any lottery,” Jakhar asked.

Jakhar also lashed out at the AAP government's ongoing anti-drug campaign, saying it is only resulting in the arrest of drug addicts.

Notably, Cheema had accused the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of promoting drugs in the state.

Taking a serious note of the state's economy and law and order situation, Jakhar claimed that the AAP lacked vision, commitment, and integrity to address these issues.

Jakhar was speaking to reporters here on the completion of 11 years of Modi government at the Centre.

Eleven years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a period of unprecedented growth for the country, he said.

“Bharat has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Our nation has surpassed even Japan in terms of the size of the economy. This is no coincidence but an absolute commitment to work on policies, principles, and priorities. Decisions which usher in change were taken in the last 11 years,” he said.

Recalling the various achievements of the BJP government in the last 11 years, Jakhar said it is a great achievement that 81 crore people are being given free ration, 55 crore people have been given health cover, 4 crore houses have been built for the disadvantaged people, and 50 crore households have been provided drinking water facilities.

“The infrastructure of the nation, be it the extensive construction of highways or bridges, has changed the entire landscape of the country, ushering in progress and prosperity,” he said.

Hailing the vision of Prime Minister Modi, Jakhar said in 2014, there were eight AIIMS in the country.

"Today, we have 24, which is three times more than 11 years ago. In Punjab, we have an AIIMS in Bathinda, which is a huge medical facility. More hospitals of this level will be established in other towns of Punjab soon,” he said.

