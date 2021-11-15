Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Punjab BJP leader Jeevan Gupta has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the date of 'Children's Day', which is celebrated on November 14 in the country.

In a letter, Punjab BJP general secretary Gupta said Children's Day should be observed on the martyrdom day of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

It will be a befitting tribute to the two sons, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were bricked alive during Mughal king Aurangzeb's rule at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, he said.

A three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela is organised every year starting from December 25 at Fatehgarh Sahib to mark the martyrdom of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Gupta said.

At present, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 in memory of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Since 1964, Children's Day has been celebrated on November 14 whereas before that, November 20 was the date fixed for it, the BJP leader said.

"This day was forcibly changed by the then Congress government after the death of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he alleged.

"If Children's Day is observed on the martyrdom day of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh instead of November 14, then it will be very good," Gupta said in a statement.

This will be a true tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and his sons, he added.

