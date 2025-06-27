Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): Acting on credible information by the BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Amritsar and the Punjab Police apprehended 5 individuals and seized a heroin packet in two separate operations, officials said on Friday.

According to an official release, on Thursday, June 26, based on specific information about a narcotics delivery by local miscreants near Khasa, a joint team of BSF and ANTF, Amritsar, deployed a surveillance team near the suspected area.

"As the team observed the exchange of a suspicious packet between a motorcycle rider and an individual in a car, it acted swiftly and apprehended 2 suspected smugglers and seized 1 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 313 Grams). Additionally, two mobile phones, 1 motorcycle and 1 car were seized from their possession," said the release.

According to the release, the suspects were residents of Shahura and Jandiala Guru, Amritsar.

The apprehended individuals and recovered items were handed over to ANTF, Amritsar, for further investigation and legal action.

Meanwhile, in another coordinated intelligence-based operation on Thursday evening, a joint team of the BSF and Punjab Police apprehended one proclaimed offender along with two other associates near Ajnala Mandi, District Amritsar Rural.

The apprehended individuals were identified as residents of the villages of Karailyan, Malikpur, and Raipur, respectively, in Amritsar. They have been handed over to PS Ajnala for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The release stated that the swift and flawlessly coordinated action by the BSF, Punjab Police, and ANTF, Amritsar, highlights the resolution of the security forces in decimating any nefarious plans by criminal elements to spread lawlessness in the state of Punjab. (ANI)

