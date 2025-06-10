Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) added a drone, opium, and two packets of heroin to their seizure haul in two separate recoveries near the Indo-Pak border on Tuesday, officials said.

"In the afternoon hours, on the information of a local farmer, a search operation by BSF troops led to the recovery of 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one Packet of suspected heroin with gross weight of 541 grams and 30 grams of opium from a farming field adjacent to Roranwala Khurd village of district Amritsar," the BSF said in a release.

In another incident of the day, acting on a specific input, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 484.31 grams from a farming field adjacent to Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district.

The narcotics were wrapped in yellow polythene with an iron wire loop and an illuminating strip attached to the packet.

In a post on X, BSF shared, "In two separate operations today, vigilant BSF troops recovered a drone and heroin near the Indo-Pak border. Acting on a farmer's tip, BSF recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, 541 gms heroin and 30 gms opium from fields near Roranwala Khurd of Amritsar. In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF seized 484 gms of heroin wrapped in yellow polythene with an iron loop and illuminating strip near Mehdipur of Tarn Taran."

Keen observation and swift action of BSF troops successfully seized these narcotics packets and a rogue drone launched by Pakistani smugglers from across the border, the BSF added. (ANI)

