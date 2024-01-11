Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone along with a packet weighing 470 grams and suspected to contain heroin from a farming field adjacent to Village Dhanoe Khurd Amritsar district on Thursday.

Taking to social media, the official handle of BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X, "On January 11, 2024, during the afternoon hours, following intelligence input, BSF Punjab troops conducted a search operation ahead of border fencing."

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 500 KG 'Nagada' From Gujarat Arrives at Ram Temple Ahead of Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

"Further, during the search operation around 12:45 PM, BSF troops successfully recovered one drone (Quadcopter Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China) along with one suspected packet of heroin (Gross Weight approximately 470 grams)," the post added.

It further said that the narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal ring was attached to the packet.

Also Read | Knife for Chutney: Man Stabbed by Momo Seller for Asking for More Sauce in Delhi’s Shahdara.

"This recovery took place in the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district. Once again, the vigilant BSF troops thwarted the illicit intentions of smugglers," added the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BSF troops, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with six packets weighing 6 kilograms and suspected to contain heroin from a farming field near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani in Fazilka district.

"Vigilant BSF troops intercepted a drone intrusion near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani, Fazilka district, during the night between January 9 and 10, 2024. Following the established protocols, BSF troops promptly engaged the drone with fire," said an official BSF release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)