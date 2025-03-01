Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a pistol and a packet of suspected heroin during separate operations conducted in the border area of the Ferozepur district, Punjab.

The recoveries were made based on intelligence inputs provided by the BSF intelligence wing, which thwarted a potential smuggling attempt from across the border, said the BSF.

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

According to the BSF, on the evening of February 28, 2025, at approximately 8:15 PM, BSF troops conducted a search operation in an agricultural field near Tindiwala village under Sadar police station. During the operation, they recovered a packet containing one Glock pistol.

The pistol was wrapped in white adhesive tape and had an iron hook attached to it. The recovery highlights the ongoing efforts of the BSF to curb illegal activities along the border.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Row: SFI Members Gherao West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Inside Campus, Demand Immediate Election of JU Students' Council (See Pic and Videos).

In a follow-up operation at the same location, on March 1, 2025, at around 4:00 AM, vigilant BSF troops recovered one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 590 grams. The narcotics were found near the Satluj river, adjacent to Tindiwala village. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had an iron hook attached, indicating a possible method of transportation via drones, said the BSF.

The successful operations were carried out based on reliable intelligence inputs, which pointed to the presence of suspicious items in the area. The swift action of the BSF troops prevented the smuggling of arms and narcotics, believed to have been transported via drones from across the border, said the BSF.

The BSF has been actively enhancing its surveillance and operational capabilities to combat cross-border smuggling and ensure the security of the nation's borders. These recoveries underscore the relentless efforts of the force in safeguarding the frontier regions, said the BSF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)