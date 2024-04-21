Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Sunday held an emergency meeting with all deputy commissioners to take stock of the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements in the state and damaged crops due to rains and hailstorm.

In the meeting, Verma ordered the DCs to ensure that the crops brought by the farmers in 'mandis' are purchased immediately.

Along with this, the payment of the purchased crop within 48 hours should be ensured in the farmer's account, he said.

Verma further ordered the DCs to hold a daily meeting with the procurement agencies of their district to review the procurement taking place in every market of the district.

He also asked the DCs to visit the mandis personally. He further asked them to immediately send a report to the government regarding the loss of farmers due to unseasonal rain.

Rains, accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds on Friday lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana. Verma said this season there is a possibility of a total arrival of 132 lakh metric tonne of wheat in mandis.

Out of this, 17.14 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived so far. Out of this, 13.23 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased by the procurement agencies of the state, he informed.

