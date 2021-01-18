Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Condemning NIA notices "to several farmers and their supporters" in the midst of the anti-farm laws agitation, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said "such arm-twisting tactics" would not weaken the resolve of the farmers to fight for their rights and their future.

"Do these farmers look like secessionists and terrorists?," he asked slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He accused the government of resorting to "reprehensible and oppressive tactics" and "intimidatory actions" in its "desperation to undermine the fighting spirit of peacefully protesting farmers," according to an official release.

"These measures will not succeed in destroying the resolve of the farmers. Rather, the Centre will only end up provoking them into stronger reaction," he said.

The Chief Minister warned that "BJP's most powerful minds will not be able to control the situation if things get irretrievably out of hand".

He said instead of resolving the "crisis triggered by the legislations", the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government was resorting to "victimisation and harassment" of protesting farmers and their supporters.

He said it was a "regressive step" that would lead to further hardening of the farmers' stance.

"Punjabis are fighters by nature, they are imbued with the fighting spirit which makes them among the best warriors in the world," he said, adding that the Centre's "coercive actions" will only provoke the farmers from Punjab to react negatively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)