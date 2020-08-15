Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a month-long drive to check the sale of adulterated pesticides and fertilisers in the state.

He made the announcement in response to a farmer's complaint on #AskCaptain. Jaswinder Brar Kotsukhia said farmers were being looted as duplicated manure was being sold by unscrupulous elements.

The Chief Minister said he had received a similar complaint last week too, and had hence decided to launch a one-month drive of check the sale of adulterated pesticides/fertilizers, etc in the state.

He also requested all farmers to insist on a bill whenever they buy pesticides or fertilizers as the bill is very helpful in taking action against any dealer who has sold inferior products.

In response to a Bathinda resident's question regarding opposition dharnas across Punjab over allegations of involvement of Congress MLAs in the illicit liquor business, the Chief Minister said he had repeatedly made it clear that none, big or small, will be spared but the opposition parties were trying to take political mileage from the hooch tragedy. The opposition parties have nothing better to do, they try to mislead the people with lies, he said, urging people not to get carried away by their false propaganda. (ANI)

