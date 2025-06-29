Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday said the construction work of a railway overbridge at Dhuri in Sangrur district will commence soon, asserting that necessary clearance has been granted by the Ministry of Railways after "persistent efforts" of the state government.

The railway overbridge (ROB), at 62A railway crossing, will play a crucial role in resolving the traffic congestion faced by residents of the Malwa region, particularly those in Dhuri.

Also Read | How To Spot a Fake Website? PIB Fact Check Shares 5 Simple Tips To Identify Fraudulent Sites and Stay Safe From Online Scams.

The total cost of the project is Rs 54.76 crore, which will be entirely funded by the state government, Mann said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu lashed out at Mann, accusing him of taking "false" credit for the ROB project.

Also Read | Bike Taxi Ban in Karnataka: Riders Hold Hunger Protest, Write Open Letter to CM Siddaramaiah.

Chief Minister Mann, who is also MLA from Dhuri, said once initiated, the project will be completed within 18 months.

The groundwork for the project began in 2024, but progress was delayed due to the pending railway permission, he claimed.

Mann said the state government pursued the matter diligently, and with the required approvals now secured from the railway authorities, work on the project will commence shortly.

Alleging that the chief minister made no effort for the project, Union minister Bittu said, "In the last three years, Mann has not provided a single rupee to the railways for cost sharing overbridge projects across the state. The Rs 54.76 crore claim is pure optics. Can the CM tell in which head this amount is lying and why it has not been disbursed till today?".

Bittu said he took up the issue at the highest level after residents raised the matter regarding the ROB project with him.

"Despite being an MLA from Dhuri, the CM has done nothing to address this long-pending demand," Bittu alleged. Now that the railways has taken the initiative, Bhagwant Mann is shamelessly trying to take credit, he said.

The Union minister said he had received multiple representations from local BJP leaders and citizen groups, urging for immediate action on the overbridge, as the 62A railway crossing remains closed for hours, causing daily chaos for commuters.

He also accused the CM of neglecting his constituency.

"He has not held even a single public interaction in Dhuri since becoming CM. The local hospital lacks basic infrastructure, and the bus stand remains in poor condition," Bittu claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)