Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appointed 88 AAP volunteers as market committee chairpersons in the state.

In a post on X, Mann said more party volunteers will get positions in the government in the coming days.

Also Read | Underage Driving Claims Life in Kancheepuram: Teenager Trying To Move Minivan Parked Outside House Accidentally Mows Down Woman in Tamil Nadu, His Father Arrested.

"Today, party volunteers were appointed as market committee chairmen for various constituencies of the state. Best wishes to all for the new responsibility. I hope the volunteers will fulfil their responsibility with full dedication," Mann said.

"In the coming days, more volunteers will also get responsibilities in the organisation and will get positions in the government," he said.

Also Read | Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence.

The market committees are in Mohali, Patiala, Muktsar, Moga, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)