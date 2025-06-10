Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal', which aims to simplify the process of starting new businesses, setting up projects, and expanding industries in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann alleged that earlier governments treated industrialists like ATM machines and extracted election funds from them.

"Industrialists were so harassed that they would say, 'Forget it, we won't set up industries here.' Some moved to Madhya Pradesh, others to Himachal Pradesh. But now, industrialists can identify land and apply through the Punjab Invest Portal. Within two weeks, all clearances will be granted, and the registry will be completed. You can start your industry within 24 hours," he said.

Mann emphasised that the initiative aims to boost both revenue and employment opportunities.

"We want industrialists' to grow and employment to increase. When your revenue rises, you'll set up more industries, creating more jobs. Previous governments had a share in every sector. Mandi Gobindgarh, once Asia's largest iron market, now looks like a deserted city. They always claimed the treasury was empty, but we never said that. We will fill the treasury and provide jobs," he stated.

He said industralists are "annadatas" like farmers but some people are afraid because of previous governments.

"We have released budget for constructing 19,000 km of link roads in Punjab and are opening skill development centres to ensure you get skilled workers right here," he added.

Kejriwal said the initiative is unprecedented in India and reflects his government's distinct policy approach.

"We met traders and received their proposals. After listening and understanding their concerns, we made this decision. We want traders who left Punjab to return and work here. Our intent is clear, and that's why we are making this announcement," Kejriwal said.

He emphasised creating a business-friendly environment where industrialists can focus 90 per cent of their time on business growth rather than running around government offices.

"Simple policies, quick approvals, and an honest system--this is the identity of the new Punjab. When industries grow, Punjab will progress," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the portal, Kejriwal described it as a "historic" move, stating, "No government in any state has made such announcements until today. Starting a new business, setting up a project, or expanding an industry in Punjab has now become extremely easy. Just apply on the Invest Punjab Portal, and all approvals will be granted within 45 days. For projects up to Rs. 125 crore, approvals will be given in just three days. No running around, no delays, no corruption. Punjab is ready for your industry's new journey." (ANI)

