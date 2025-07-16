Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala), Jul 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called upon people to take a pledge to curb the depletion of groundwater and control environmental pollution.

Addressing a gathering during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the cleaning of the Kali Bein rivulet, Mann said, although Punjab is known as the land of rivers, the state is currently facing a severe water crisis, making water conservation a major challenge.

He highlighted that since assuming office, his government has revived 15,947 water channels across the state, enabling water to reach even the remotest villages.

Mann said at the time he took charge, only 21 per cent of canal water was being utilised for irrigation in Punjab. However, today, 63 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation, he said.

He urged people to come forward and support the state government in transforming the campaign for water and environmental conservation into a mass movement.

Mann emphasised the need for active public participation and full cooperation in this noble cause.

Quoting a verse, Mann said, "Pavan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat", which explains how our revered Gurus equated air (pavan) with the teacher, water (paani) with the father, and land (dharat) with the mother.

"Sadly, we have failed to honour the teachings of the Gurus by polluting all three," he said.

He stressed the time has come to sincerely imbibe the essence of Gurbani to restore Punjab's ecological and spiritual glory.

Mann told the gathering that it was along the 165-km Kali Bein that Guru Nanak Dev first recited the 'Mool Mantar'.

"Guru Sahib spent nearly 14 years in this holy town, and it was a moment of great pride for me to participate in the 25th-anniversary celebration of the Kar Sewa (voluntary service) of the holy Kali Bein," said Mann.

He said the exemplary initiative has sent a powerful message to the world about the importance of preserving air and water.

Mann lauded environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal for beginning the 'Kar Sewa' on July 16, 2000, at Gurdwara Shri Ber Sahib.

He said it is a matter of pride that in 2022, Seechewal was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and continues to serve the people. He said Seechewal has been a relentless voice in Parliament, advocating for the protection of water bodies.

Mann said the tireless efforts of the state government and Seechewal are now focused on the cleaning of 'Buddha Nullah', adding he expressed hope that it will soon be restored to its pristine form.

The Punjab government is working on all fronts to protect the state's water resources.

Reiterating his government's commitment to curbing sacrilege incidents, Mann said the government introduced in the state assembly the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025 in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said this sensitive and critical issue affects all Punjabis and has far-reaching implications for both current and future generations, asserting that stringent punishment is necessary to serve as a deterrent for those committing such heinous crimes.

Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, saints, and seers who preached love, harmony, and tolerance, he said.

However, he lamented that certain anti-Punjab forces have been trying to destroy this fabric of unity by orchestrating sacrilegious acts against holy scriptures.

