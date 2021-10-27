Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): After chairing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced a special session of Legislative Assembly on November 8 to "repeal" the three farm laws and notification enhancing the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state.

While addressing the media, Channi said if the Centre does not repeal the three farm laws by November 8, the Punjab cabinet will pass a resolution to "repeal" it in the state, during the special session of the Legislative Assembly called on November 8.

Also Read | Nykaa IPO Set to Open on October 28; Know All About The IPO Before Subscription Opens.

Punjab Chief Minister also demanded to withdraw notification citing the increase in Border Security Force (BSF) range from 15 km to 50 km.

"We also demand the Centre to withdraw notification citing the increase in BSF range from 15 km to 50 km or else we will be forced to stop it by November 8. This will affect Centre-State relations," said Channi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Executive's Wife Held for Abetment to Suicide, Manhunt Launched for Three Other Accused.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was missing from the meeting.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)