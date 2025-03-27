Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lashed out at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday for his remarks against Balbir Singh Seechewal, saying the work of the environmentalist has been widely recognised.

Taking a swipe at Bajwa without naming him, Mann said Seechewal's model can clean village ponds but not the dirt of politicians' minds.

Taking part in the discussion on the budget estimates in the Assembly, Mann targeted Leader of Opposition Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Bajwa had said Seechewal was not an engineer and his model was a "failed" one. He had asked the state government to engage the Punjab Engineer College University, Chandigarh or the Thapar Institute in Patiala for their technical advice for projects like cleaning village ponds.

Bajwa had called Seechewal a "contractor" and not an engineer or a technical person.

The Assembly witnessed an uproar on Thursday, with the Congress MLAs walking out of the House on three occasions. The House was also adjourned after the members of the treasury benches sought an apology from Bajwa for his remarks. A censure motion was also passed against the Congress leader.

Noted environmentalist Seechewal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long holy Kali Bein rivulet in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi.

In the House, Mann said the LoP has made a comment against Seechewal and asked which degree does the Congress leader possess.

"I feel bad (about the remarks). We made him (Seechewal) a Rajya Sabha member not from any political angle but for his work for environment protection. Since 1999, he has been treating water and his model is running successfully," he said.

Lauding Seechewal's work, Mann said if somebody is doing good work, why would anyone ask for his degree.

"Will you judge a person like this?" he asked.

Mann said those asking about Seechewal's degrees have forgotten that their leader, Rahul Gandhi, who holds a degree from the Cambridge University, has done nothing credible for the country.

He said those who got degrees from the Doon School and other reputed schools and were in charge of the state's affairs have contributed nothing for the country or Punjab.

These leaders forget that a person without a professional degree can also do exceptional work of public service and Seechewal is an example of it, Mann said.

"I condemn this (Bajwa's remarks). He (Seechewal) was given the Padma Shri. Will you judge a person by his degrees? Such a poor mentality one should not have," he said.

Seechewal's work was even recognised by former president APJ Abdul Kalam, the chief minister pointed out.

He said such an outburst against Seechewal is unfortunate.

Mann said a section of "non-serious" Congress leaders stage walkouts from the Assembly, whereas other leaders of the party attend the session, which reflects that it is a divided house.

He said those who claim that the Punjab government is being run from Delhi forget that their own affairs are managed from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and other states.

Referring to a recent meeting of Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel with party MLAs in Delhi, Mann said he came to know that the former Chhattisgarh chief minister had asked legislator Pargat Singh whether he had ever become the captain of the Indian hockey team.

However, Pargat Singh denied this.

Mann said the groundwater level had depleted in 117 of the 153 blocks in the state. He said the previous governments never bothered about making any effort to boost the groundwater level and the farmers from the land of five rivers were deprived of water.

He said after assuming charge, the AAP government revived 15,947 water courses in the state due to which water has reached even the remotest villages.

The chief minister said due to strenuous efforts of his government, the groundwater level has started improving and according to a report of the Union government, it has witnessed an upward enhancement of one metre.

