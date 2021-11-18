Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): With the reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 'Jatha' (group) of Punjab Cabinet and other dignitaries led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday left for paying obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, MLAs Harpartap Singh Ajnala and Barindermeet Singh Pahra and his family members crossed the border to pay obeisance in sanctum-Sanctorum of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Narowal, Pakistan on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Describing the re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as a historic moment, Channi said that it is a joyous occasion as the corridor has facilitated numerous devotees to go to Kartarpur Sahib.

"The long-pending ardaas of Sikh Sangat has been fulfilled and now they can pay reverence at this holy shrine without any hindrance," he said while adding that it facilitates visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib merely by obtaining a permit.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that he was fortunate enough to be part of Sangat paying homage since the demand of Khule Darshan Didar of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur fulfilled after a long period over seven decades.

Channi said that he will pray at Kartarpur Sahib for further prosperity, peace and harmony of both sides.

He said that our Gurus have shown the path of humility, unity, peace and welfare and expressed hope that the corridor will play a pivotal role in realising the great thoughts of our great guru. (ANI)

