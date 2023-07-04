Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off 16 sports utility vehicles and 56 motorcycles to strengthen the Anti-human Trafficking unit.

Taking it to Twitter, CM Mann said, "Today, 16 new hi-tech vehicles and 56 motorcycles were flagged off in the convoy of the 'Anti-Human Trafficking Unit'...Also asked the officials to launch a campaign against human trafficking in Punjab...We are ready to provide all support from the government".

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Two Men on Pretext of Rescuing Her From Father's Sexual Abuse in Kota, Arrested.

"The safety of the people of Punjab is the responsibility of the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police... we are fully committed to fulfil this responsibility through joint efforts...", added the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Anti-human trafficking unit investigates matters pertaining to human trafficking. (ANI)

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Appoints New State Presidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand Ahead of Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)