Balluana, Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday inaugurated a government degree college here.

Mann said the college was established here after 77 years of independence as he slammed the previous governments for allegedly never giving a thought to set up such institutions in the region.

Highlighting the importance of girls' education, Mann said it is the basis of women empowerment, so the state government will leave no stone unturned for it.

He announced that nine posts of teachers have been sanctioned for the college, with plans to increase the number based on student strength.

The chief minister said health, education, power, water and infrastructure are the top five priorities of his government and no stone is being left unturned for it.

