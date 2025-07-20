Dhuri (Sangrur), Jul 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated the newly built public library, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore, to the residents Dhuri town in Punjabs Sangrur.

The two-storey building has a covered area of 3,710 square feet and is equipped with Wi-Fi and solar power digital analogs, he said.

This library has world-class books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience, an official release said quoting Mann.

Such libraries are a true repository of knowledge and literature, he said, adding that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this library houses precious books on varied subjects, which attracts book lovers.

The chief minister said this initiative is a major step toward promoting education, literacy, and community development in rural areas.

Public libraries in rural regions are proving to be beacons of knowledge, and we aim to ensure that every citizen of Punjab can benefit from them, he said.

Libraries play a vital role in fostering reading habits among youth and contributing to their academic and personal development, Mann said.

He said these libraries function as community hubs, encouraging a conducive environment for learning, dialogue and cultural exchange.

Mann said the state government is already implementing a plan to establish modern libraries in every assembly constituency, adding that these libraries are digitally connected and equipped with high-speed internet.

