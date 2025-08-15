Faridkot (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday paid obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid and urged people to follow in the footsteps of the revered Sufi saint.

Paying floral tributes to Baba Sheikh Farid, the Chief Minister described him as one of the greatest spiritual ambassadors, a poet-prophet, and the founder of the Sufi tradition in India. He said that Baba Farid ji is regarded as the father of Punjabi poetry, and that his philosophy--centred on love, compassion, equality, humility, brotherhood, and freedom--remains timeless and universally relevant.

The CM further stated that Baba Sheikh Farid's Bani, comprising 112 shalokas and four shabads, was incorporated into the Guru Granth Sahib by Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Guru Granth Sahib Ji was a cosmopolitan scripture representing all faiths and is a vast repository of knowledge and wisdom, serving as a guiding light for all of humanity.

"When we bow our heads in reverence before the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, we also pay homage to Baba Farid along with the great Gurus--with the same devotion and respect," Mann said.

He also stated that the life and teachings of Baba Farid were especially relevant in today's materialistic society.

Mann also stated that Baba Farid's teachings continued to inspire future generations to serve humanity with dedication and humility.

Urging the people to follow the path shown by Baba Farid Ji, he said that doing it would help transform Punjab into the number one state in the country.

The CM also expressed his happiness on the opportunity to be able to pay homage to Baba Farid's s sacred site.

The great poet Baba Farid serves as the starting point of our literary tour of Punjab.

Farid was a spiritual Sufi saint who lived in the 12th century. His poetry, which is infused with raw, passionate confessions of love and longing, was the first of the Punjabi literary heritage. His lines, which were understated yet moving, wove a spiritual tapestry that frequently took the form of earthly love. (ANI)

