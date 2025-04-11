Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a dialogue with the farmers of the state at a first-of-its kind 'Sarkar-Kisan Milni' event to be held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Saturday.

More than 1,100 farmers are likely to take part in the event, an official statement said.

Several stalls will be installed on the campus for the event to make the farmers aware of the several initiatives being taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the statement said.

The event will focus on making the farmers aware about the steps to save groundwater by promoting less water guzzling varieties of paddy, it said.

The state government has roped in agriculture experts for the event, which will also focus on increasing farmers' income.

The focus will be on motivating the farmers to use only high-yielding varieties of paddy approved by the PAU, the statement said.

Necessary planning and arrangements are being made by the Punjab government to ensure zone-wise cultivation of paddy, it said.

The dates for paddy cultivation in a phased manner will be announced soon so that the farmers can reap benefits from it, the statement said.

