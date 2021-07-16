Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to resume dialogue with the agitating farmers and resolve their issues because there is a danger that powers across the border "may try to play upon the charged emotions of our proud, sincere, and hard-working farmers."

Citing the heightened cross-border threat and increased drone and other terrorist activities by ISI-backed groups, including plans by Khalistani outfits to target certain Kisan leaders, Singh urged PM Modi to immediately resume dialogue with farmers and make efforts to resolve their issues.

Further, the CM proposed to lead an all-party delegation from Punjab for discussion with PM to find a long-lasting and cordial solution to the vexed problem of the prolonged farmer agitation, which is threatening the social fabric of the state and impacting the economic activities as well.

"The situation is presently under control but I fear that provocative statements and conduct of some political parties and the emotional backlash might create law and order problems and also lead to irreversible damage to the hard-earned peace in the State," Singh said while highlighting the need for the Central government to address the genuine concerns of the farmers.

Singh's letter comes amid rising resentment in Punjab on account of the Farm Laws. The letter was also written with the concern of increased drone activity along the villages falling with 5-6 km of Indo-Pak border in Punjab, with consignments of weapons and heroin being delivered into India by Pakistan.

Intelligence reports also suggest that with the Assembly elections in Punjab just a few months away, ISI-led Khalistani and Kashmiri terror outfits are planning terrorist actions in the state in the near future.

In his letter, Punjab CM pointed out that the farmers have been agitating for the past seven months on Delhi-Haryana borders, and also in the state, demanding for the repeal of these laws. "Their protests have been more or less peaceful so far. It is a little unfortunate that the multiple rounds of engagement between the Union Ministers and representatives of farmers' groups have not proved successful," he said.

Further, the CM added that the day-to-day political activities in line with people's democratic rights are being adversely affected due to the agitation, besides the state's socio-economic fabric due to the unrest caused by the Farm Laws.

Highlighting other issues and concerns of farmers which warranted immediate attention, Singh referred to his demi-official letter written to Modi on September 28, 2020 through which he sought to compensate the farmers for the additional cost of managing crop residues at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal of paddy, apart from Minimum Support Price (MSP) as residue burning always remains a no-cost option for them.

Farmers need to be categorically reassured about their concerns regarding the provisioning of MSP and continued public procurement of wheat and paddy, Singh said considering the importance of prevention of stubble burning in view of the anticipated third wave of COVID-19 and its adverse impact on the health of people.

"Further, their immediate fears about the hike in prices of fertilizers especially phosphatic fertilizers after October 31, 2021, also required to be addressed, as nearly 60 per cent of DAP consumed in the state would be during November and December for the sowing of wheat," the letter reads. (ANI)

